KARACHI (PR) - With reference to recent cyber security concerns, UBL wants to assure its valued customers that the Bank’s systems are secure and that they can continue to use the Bank’s services in an uninterrupted manner.

Customer security is UBL’s prime focus. The Bank continues to take necessary steps to ensure that customer information and data remains protected at all times. UBL strives to be the best digital bank in Pakistan. It continuously invests in digital and mobile technology to enhance safety, customer experience and financial inclusion.