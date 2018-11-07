Share:

In recent report of UNESCO, 9.2 million children are out of school in Punjab, which is the largest province of Pakistan as population, among them 5.03 millions are girls and 4.17 million are boys and it is being considered as the 1st province in worldwide, where children are out of schools. Beside Punjab, in capital of Pakistan 30,000 children are out of schools, and Pakistan is in second at the regard of out of schools children. The federal and provincial government need to develop many institutions that poor would get chances for being enrolled in schools. This causes child labour which is a serious issue in Pakistan. Government needs to work on this before doing any other works.

MUHAMMAD ADNAN,

Gidroshia, October 25.a