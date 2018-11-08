Share:

KARACHI - A young man who is yet to be identified was found dead within the limits of Bin Qasim police station on Wednesday.

Police officials said that they found a body from the bushes near Bin Qasim brigade after the locals informed them. Police shifted the body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities and later, moved to morgue in Sohrab Goth for identification.

According to SHO Arif Razzak, the initial investigations suggest that the victim was killed after being kidnapped by unidentified persons, adding that the suspects after killing the victim tortured him to death and later, dumped his body in two pieces.

The officer further said that after killing the victim, the suspects also set his body on fire to hide his identification. The officer said that they were looking for their heirs to identify him while a case has been registered against unidentified persons on behalf of a state while further investigation was underway.

On the other side, Baldia Town police claimed to have arrested a mother for her alleged involvement in a murder of her young son.

Police said that the Gullnaz Bibi widow of Hussain resident of Baldia Town sought to get marriage with a man namely Shabbir Kabariya resident of the same area.

In a statement to the police she said that we were in relations since the death of her husband and wanted to get marriage.

Police said that she along with her son Jawad reached Shabbir’s home to fix the marriage date where war of words between the Shabbir and Jawad began and finally Shabbir pulled out his pistol and shot Jawad twice. The accused managed to flee while police took Gullnaz into custody for investigation.

Meanwhile, a young man hanged himself to death here in the remits of Shah Faisal police station.

Police said that the 25-years-old Adeel Ahmed son of Naseer Ahmed hanged himself with ceiling fan to end his life. Police said that deceased committed suicide because of his family issues while police handed over the body to family after completing legal formalities.