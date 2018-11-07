Share:

OKARA: Three accused strangled to death an elderly woman over resistance during a robbery. Police arrested two culprits while another managed to escape. Police said that three youth barged into a house located in Chak 16/1-L here, took the woman hostage and started looting whatever they found in the house. Upon resistance, the culprits strangled 60-year-old Samia Bibi and made off with looted cash and other valuables.

The police after being informed accelerated efforts and arrested two of the culprits with some looted cash while another managed to escape.

The police registered a case against the detainees and started further investigation.