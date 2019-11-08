Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the vision of Prime minister Imran Khan was initiating health reforms with objective to bring fruitful results towards quality health to future generation.

He said improvement in health and education system was one of the priorities of the Imran Khan’s government and in this direction all hurdles were being removed with effective reforms so that quality health could be ensured in the hospitals and education system.

Pakistan needs trained human resources with state-of-the-art modern technologies, he said and added that PTI government has focused its attention towards quality health services to meet the international standards, he added.

He said MTI reforms would ensure performance audit of the doctors and financial audit of the hospitals, adding that the country hospitals would not be privatised while doctors would enjoy same status as before.

“However, the services of doctors showing poor performance could be terminated by the Board of Governors (BoG),” he added.