Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Bodies of 26 Tezgam Express tragedy victims, who were identified after DNA tests, have been handed over to their heirs in Mirpurkhas on Wednesday night.

A large number of relatives of the victims along with hundreds of local residents were present to receive the bodies of their loved ones. Two dead bodies were also shifted to Umar Kot.

Seventeen victims were identified on November 3. Three bogies of the Tezgam Express, which was heading from Karachi to Rawalpindi, caught fire on October 31 near Rahim Yar Khan. A total of 75 people were killed, either in the fire or from jumping out of the moving train. Forty people were injured.

Collective funeral of the martyrs were held in the ground adjacent to Satellite Town Police Station, Eid Gah Ground where thousands of people including Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Attaullah Shah Bukhari, MPA Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, ex-provincial minister Shabbir Ahmed Kaim Khani, MPAs and office bearers of MQM P district Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad, local leaders of political parties, office bearers and workers of religious organisations and heirs and relatives of the martyrs attended the funeral.

After announcement of deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas, special prayers for martyrs were held in assemblies of private and government schools. Later, martyrs were laid to rest in different graveyards among thousands of mourners.

Sources said that 18 victims of the above incident were still missing. Deputy Commissioner Syed Attaullah Shah Bukhari said that remaining missing persons would be identify through DNA test and Punjab government would send their bodies here.