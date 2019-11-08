Share:

GUJRANWALA - An anti-corruption team retrieved 285 Kanal state land from land mafia.

Influential land grabbers have occupied 69 kanal land of irrigation department at Chatha Dad and 216 kanal land located at Nanwana, Maumura, Kaleki etc for the last many years. After receiving the complaints, anti corruption authorities directed the circle officer Hafizabad for strict action against the land Mafia. On Wednesday, assistant director Hafizabad Amir Hafeez along with team conducted raids and got vacated the said state land from illegal occupiers.