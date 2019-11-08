Share:

Attok - Five persons died in separate incidents in various parts of the district on Thursday, Police and Rescue 1122 officials said.

In first incident, Safaqat Khan was shot dead outside a mosque in the limits of Hazro police station. Rameez Khan, nephew of the deceased told police that he along with his uncle offered morning prayers in Qartaba mosque and after offering the prayers they were going back home when all of a sudden two persons riding on a motorcycle stopped near them and one of the motorcyclists took out his pistol and started firing at his uncle and fled from the crime scene.

He further said that his uncle received serious bullet injuries on his neck and chest and succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating. Separately, a man in his 30s jumped into Ghazi Brotha river and committed suicide in the limits of the same police station. Yet in another incident, a man was crushed to death by a speedy car over Haro bridge on Islamabad-Peshawar motorway. Police sources said that 50-year-old Mohammad Ibraheem was crossing the bridge when a speedy car knocked him resultantly he died on the spot. Moreover, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speedy tractor trolley near Bagh Neelub in limits of Attock Police station. Rescue 1122 sources said that 50-year-old Zaffar Iqbal was going on his motorcycle when a tractor knocked him resultantly he died on the spot.

In a similar incident, 60-year-old Qudrat Deen was crushed to death by speedy tractor trolley on GT road near Lawrancepur. Police registered separate cases and started further investigation.