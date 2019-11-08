Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has urged the international community to take urgent steps to address the unacceptable situation in occupied Kashmir where India is blatantly violating human rights through illegal clampdown. He stated this talking to the 18-member delegation of ASEAN parliamentarians led by President of Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization Mohammad Azmi Hamid, here on Thursday. The President said that Pakistan has consistently raised the issue of increased human rights violations in occupied Kashmir at all the international fora. Mohammad Azmi termed the Indian actions of August 5 and November 2 highly condemnable and assured that the ASEAN countries are fully supportive of highlighting Indian human rights violations before the world.

He said that various plans of action had been devised under which media from the ASEAN countries will visit to assess the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

The ASEAN parliamentarians also condemned the Indian oppression against Kashmiris.