Share:

Rawalpindi - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has carried out several raids against the drug mafia in various parts of country and seized 2.17 tons of narcotics besides arresting 18 suspected smugglers, informed ANF HQ spokesman on Wednesday.

The ANF also impounded 5 vehicles being used by the smugglers for transporting drugs from one to another place, he said. The value of the seized drugs is said to be Rs2.39 billion in the international market, he added. According to him, ANF seized 2.17 ton narcotics and arrested 18 culprits including a lady and impounded 5 vehicles while conducting 16 counter-narcotic strikes.

The seized drugs comprised 2129.13 kg Hashish, 11.73 kg heroin, 25.2 kg Opium, 4.9 kg Amphetamine (Ice), 5560 Xanax tablets, 6070 Al-Prazolam tablets, 17600 Roche-2 tablets and 420 Liters HCL, he said.

He added ANF Quetta recovered 1386 kg Hashish from gen area Killi Nourak Suleman Khel Tehsil Gulistan District Abdullah. As per details, the recovered drugs were hidden in rainy nullah for further transportation to some other narcotics gang. In another operation, ANF Quetta raided at Killi Sana Abad Nokundi and recovered 420 litres HCL from the said place. In third operation, ANF Quetta recovered 1.380 kg Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused namely Nazir Ahmed resident of Panjgur. He was arrested near Ideal Academy, Degree College Road, Panjgur. In fourth operation, ANF Quetta intercepted an unattended Iranian Zamyad vehicle parked in dry rainy nullah near Dhanuk, Turbat and recovered 500 Kg Hashish from the said vehicle.

ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a car near exit motor toll plaza M1, Islamabad and recovered 13.2 kg Opium and 42 kg Hashish from the said vehicle. Two persons onboard namely Muslim Khan resident of Khyber Agency and a lady accomplice namely Nazo resident of Malakand were arrested during the operation.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a consignment from a private cargo office located at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 10.8 kg Heroin. Resultantly, two accused namely Adeel Anwar and Muhammad Touseef, both residents of Rawalpindi were arrested during the operation.

In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested 2 accused persons namely Hilal Khan and Qamro Gula both resident of Bannu at Islamabad international Airport and recovered 2560 Xanax Tabs (Weighing 0.700 Kg) from their bags. The accused were proceeding to Riyadh. In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused person namely Shahid Khan, resident of Swabi at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 4.9 kg Amphetamine from his trolley bag. The arrested accused was proceeding to Riyadh, he said. He added operations were also conducted against drug dealers in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and other parts of country with huge seizure of narcotics. Separate cases were registered against the suspected smugglers while further investigation was on, he said.