KARACHI - Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pehchuho said that anti rabies vaccination for dog bites is available in all government hospitals of Sindh including Chachro. Usually, people assume that Karachi has the best medical and treatment facilities that is why they come to Karachi for availing better medical services. Aerial spraying is done to control mosquito growth and eradicate dengue virus from the province.

The mosquito growth is supported during summers while they do not appear in winters. Dow University is now successful in developing a formula for anti-snake venom vaccine as part of their research programme.

She said while speaking at International Conference for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation held at Muin Auditorium of Dow Medical College and answering to questions of media representatives.

The seminar was joined by acting Vice chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences Prof Zarnaz Wahid, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities,Syed Qasim Naved Qamar,Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Khawar Saeed Jamali, Registrar Prof Amanullah Abbasi,Principal, Amjad Siraj Memon Director Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Prof Nabila Soomro and others.

She further said that 6th International Conference of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation will prove to be helpful for the physical as well as mentally disabled patients. Earlier, she said being the Chief Guest of the program that Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation of Dow University of Health Sciences is providing state of the art facilities to its patients. We need to establish such institutions in every district of the province. She added that it is the right of every mental or physically disabled person of Pakistan to get the proper treatment to live a normal life.

Speaking at the event, Special Assistant to CM for disability Syed Qasim Naved Qamar Shah said that the driving licenses are now being provided to the dumb and deaf people. Legal actions and necessary measures have been taken for the said purpose.

Acting Vice chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences Prof Zarnaz Wahid said that it is difficult to work for the betterment of such physical and mentally disable persons because the improvement is so slow and there is no worldly reward for the doctors. These people are rewarded by Allah in the real sense.

Earlier, the 6th International Conference was addressed by 17 specialists and experts from different countries like Saudi Arabia, USA, Australia and others. They said that 15% of the area of the world is affected by different types of disabilities. 2 to 4 percent of the people face difficulties in doing their daily chores. They said that with the increase in age and population, there is a significant increase in the number of handicapped people globally. Pakistan shares 2.5% of this global rate of handicapped people the reason to which is diabetes, hypertension, and complications related to premature delivery, bomb blasts, earthquakes, traffic accidents and physical abuse.

They further added that according to the 6th census conducted in Pakistan, it was observed that the percentage of handicapped people in Pakistan has decreased by 0.48%. After that, there are no traces of this statistics which is essential for devising legislations and policies regarding the handicapped.

They added that mental and physically ill behaviors and social issues are common in Pakistan. The conference was addressed by Dr Farlees Khan from Australia, Dr Leveen Jaffery, Dr Rafi Uddin Rehmani and others.

Earlier, two days before the conference, free hearing camp and pre conference workshop was set up. An interactive session was also conducted with the postgraduate students of teaching institutes. 14 articles and 34 posters were also presented.

The Annual meeting of Society of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation was also held during the conference which emphasizes upon the provision of artificial limbs and other accessories for rehabilitation of such patients.

The conference was attended by approximately 2000 people from national, international and other sectors of life. The conference comprised of 16 preconference workshops, conducted on 5th to 6th November, 2019, accompanied with free hearing camp on 6th November and interactive session for post graduate trainees (Mock drill). Free hearing session was conducted for people suffering from hearing impairment (children & adults), professionals and students. During session following services were provided; pure tone audiometry, tympanometry and speech audiometry.

Dr Farees Khan, Director of rehabilitation consultant PMR, Royal Melbourne Hospital, Australia, Dr Mary P Galea, Professional Fellow, University of Melbourne, Dr Levent Ozcakar Halettepe, University Medical School, Turkey, and Dr Ahmed Zaheer Qureshi, consultant PMR, Director King Fahad Medical City, Riyadh, KSA) and national keynote speakers shared their knowledge and expertise in plenary session.

It was followed by 14 oral/free paper presentations and 34 poster presentations. The other highlights of the event include annual business meeting of the Pakistan society of physical medicine and rehabilitation. Exhibition of cost effective products related to rehabilitation was also arranged at conference venue.