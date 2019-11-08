Share:

LAHORE - Asia Building System have qualified for the main final in the Aquafina Polo Cup 2019 after outclassing Magic River here at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Asia Building System outclassed Magic River by a big margin of 8-1. From the winning side, Hamza Mawaz Khan was in sublime form as he hammered double hat-trick in his team’s triumph while Ali Riaz and Daniyal Sheikh contributed with one goal each. From the losing side, the only goal came from Abdul Rehman Monnoo.

Asia Building System stamped their authority right from the word go as they hammered a hat-trick of goals – two by Hamza and one by Ali Riaz - in the first chukker to take 3-0 lead. The second chukker saw Hamza contributing with a brace to further enhancing their lead to 5-0. The only goal of the third chukker was converted by Magic River through Abdul Rehman Monnoo to make it 5-1.

Asia Building System continued their dominance in the fourth and last chukker as well as they smashed in three more back-to-back goals to finish the match, having 8-1 lead. This time, Daniyal Sheikh struck one and Hamza banged in a brace.

In the second match played among three teams on American System, Aquafina won both of their matches and qualified for the subsidiary final. In the first two-chukker match, Aquafina thrashed Lotto Carpets Singapore by 9-1. From the winning side, Shahnawaz Ayaz Durrani fired in five goals while Hashim Kamal Agha banged in a brace and Adnan Jalil Azam struck one. In the second two-chukker match, Aquafina defeated Platinum Homes by 4-2. From the winning side, Hashim Kamal Agha hammered a hat-trick and Adnan Jalil Azam converted one. In the third two-chukker match, Platinum Homes beat Lotto Carpets Singapore by 3-2½. From the winning side, Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana struck twice while Qadeer Ashfaq hit one. From the losing side, Bahawal Mohsin and Chaudhry Hassan scored one goal each.