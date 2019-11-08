Share:

The former actor turned Bharatiya Janata Party representative Sunny Deol has announced that he will be coming to Pakistan for the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration ceremony to be held on November 9.

"If I won't go, who will?...It is my area and my home," Deol was quoted saying.

Many other political representatives from Indian Punjab, which is ruled by the Indian National Congress (INC), will also be coming to Pakistan. From the list of confirmed attendees, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, the Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and ministers Hardeep Puri, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and Navjot Singh Sidhu - who is an Indian actor turned politician - are going to be part of the ceremony.

The corridor will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Pakistani side, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare it open on the Indian side.