Karachi - To build a peaceful society we have to curb the elements which promote violence and intolerance among general public. The socio-economic injustice within the system, poverty, lack of education, indifference between genders, corruption and unemployment are some major reasons due to which violence and intolerance can be seen in societies.

These views were expressed by the Head of Pakistan Psychiatric Society, Professor Dr Iqbal Afridi, on Thursday. He was addressing a seminar, ‘Non-violent and tolerant society: transforming youth into heroes of tomorrow’, which was organised by the Department of Psychology, University of Karachi in collaboration with local level disengagement and rehabilitation, Project in Swat and Karachi, BEST-PAK and United Nations Development Pakistan. The event was held at the Arts Auditorium.

The political and religious extremism are two well-known types of extremism and found in every society of the world regardless their faith, race and colour. Due to extremism activities, 3,329 lost their lives in 2000 while 32,658 people died due to same reasons in 2014, he added.

Afridi said: “In 2015, 29,376 people were killed of which 577 persons were the victims of terrorism. The highest numbers of casualties were reported from Nigeria, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan in the same year.”

The Founder of Transformation International Society, Dr Imran Yousuf, asked the audience to implement the teaching and preaching of Islam in letter and spirit. He further said that we all know Islam is the religion of peace and harmony but unfortunately we don’t practice tolerance in our daily lives. “When we learn to forgive others and start living by accepting each other then we will be able to create a tolerant society.”

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi informed that Karachi University has zero tolerance when it comes to sexual harassment. He said that we have a central anti-harassment committee whereas every department has its own anti-harassment committee and without any delay, decisions are made whenever the University received any complaint.

He urged that people must have basic information and knowledge about the laws, and whenever they witnessed any wrongdoing they should raise voices against injustice but do not take law into the hands.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi added that media is supposed to work for the accountability of the society but should not give judgments and remarks when the investigation is under process as this could mislead the masses and might be used to put pressure on the institutions or individuals or group of people.

The former Dean, Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences, KU, Professor Dr Abu Zar Wajdi, said that there is the dire need to change the mindset of public and teaching children at home is so necessary so that they should know their role in the society.

He said that both male and female could be a victim of sexual harassment and such cases should be reported at every available platform so that culprit(s) must be punished according to the law of the state.

The former Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, KU, Professor Dr Moonis Ahmar, said that we have to analyze and examine with critical thinking the predicament of youths in Pakistan and the surge of radicalization as far as the future if the country is concerned.

He mentioned that we have to realize why radicalization of youth in Pakistan is considered as a threat to human security and how the energies of youths can be channelized in a positive direction.

He observed that with enormous potential and energy youths can be a source of progress and development but if they are not provided with a proper sense of direction and guidance, one can expect such an asset to be transformed into a liability.

The human right activist Advocate Zia Awan said that law is present but not implement in letter and spirit and this is why injustice, inequality, violence, extremism and other negative indicators are increasing in the societies nowadays.

Advocate Abira Ashfaq urged that females must register sexual harassment cases and raise their voices against gender discrimination. She said that every woman regardless of their age should know how to file a case whenever they felt they were victimized or harassed sexually.