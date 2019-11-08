Share:

ISLAMABAD - Revised Master Plan 2020-2040 for Islamabad, presented before the last cabinet meeting, suggests solutions and proper mechanism to problems like water scarcity, deforestation, illegal formulation of buildings, slum areas and non-implementation of CDA by-laws.

Copy of the presentation of “Review of Master Plan of Islamabad 2020-2040” as available with The Nation suggests multiple measures to address the issue of water scarcity in the federal capital.

It proposes rain water harvesting, water conservation strategies, identification of new water reservoirs i.e. Shahdara and Chirrah, desilting Rawal lake and Simly lake and using waterline from Tarbela carrying 200MGD water.

It highlights that the existing demand of water in the capital is 110MGD while the supply is 60 MGD, nearly half.

For making the capital green and clean, the proposal suggests the development of new parks, enhancement of open area by decreasing foot-print area, development of model villages, and promotion of the green and clean concept by formulating new waste transfer stations, improved sanitation services, ban on direct disposal on natural streams and new STP’s for rural areas.

According to the presentation, there are 10 slum areas in the capital, which are recognised by the CDA.

Under this new proposal, two of them are shifted at MUSP Farash, kachi abadi of G-8 will be up-graded at site, Kachi abadi Nurpur Shahan and 19 partially shifted at MUSP, kachi abadis of F-6, F-7, G-7/1-2 and 3 are to be relocated.

It said that the commission has deliberated on issues of slum areas and approved a thorough study to take any concrete step and the commission devised relocation plan for slum areas which need further deliberation through consultants. Apart from slum areas, the re-generation of sector G-6 is also suggested in the proposal.

Under the construction area, the plan allows greater height but reduction in ground cover. It says that no freedom of height is granted in markaz area and no change has been made for Class-3 shopping area. The building by-laws are reviewed and modalities and procedures for private housing schemes are formed whereby open areas and green areas to be increased.

The plan further intends to work on mega-projects like construction of link roads in zone 2, 4 and 5 approximately 100-kilometer-long, South-Eastern Bypass - a ring road from Rawat to Barakahu and increased row of existing revenue roads (minimum 60 feet).

Promotion of tourism is also part of the new master plan through preserving the historical places of the capital like Budha caves and Mankiala Stupa and developing history museums, water sports, chairlifts and tourists camping sites.

The plan also contained a new improved system of management to be introduced in the capital within three months. In future the CDA would be placed under the administrative control of the mayor.

The 36-page presentation of the revised master plan of Islamabad outlines history, vision, issues and solutions, government interventions and a way-forward or the expected results as an outcome.

It is said that the step is taken as an initiative for development of Islamabad into a city that is responsive to the need of people. It is said to be formulation of an organic design that can adjust to the needs of the residents with a view to evolve a sustainable smart city, which incorporates international best practices and at the same time reflects local culture, encourages tourism as well as promotes national harmony.