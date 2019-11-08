Share:

LAHORE - A bus caravan of Sikh yatrees from Toronto after visiting 20 countries on Thursday reached at Governor House.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar accorded a warm welcome to Sikh yatrees. The Sikh yatrees performed traditional “Bhangra” to express their happiness and joy over opening of Kartarpur Corridor project. A reception would also be arranged for Sikh pilgrims at Governor House on November 11.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar terming Kartarpur Corridor a project of peace said that this initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan proved that Pakistan wanted peace and stand by minorities. He said that historic and exemplary arrangements have been finalized regarding opening of Kartarpur Corridor project on November 9 and 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak on November 12.

Talking to the media, the Governor welcomed the Sikh yatrees visiting Pakistan in connection with 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak and assured them that the government of Pakistan would provide all facilities besides ensuring protection of their lives and property.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that he himself was monitoring all arrangements regarding birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak on daily basis, adding that after inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor project by Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 9, more than 5,000 Sikh pilgrims from India could reach here daily. He said that Religious Tourism Committee led by him would restore religious places of Sikh community and other minorities including Buddhism. In this regard, he said, work would be started from next week.

To a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that government of Pakistan had announced multiple visa for Sikh yatrees, adding that Sikh yatrees who wanted to visit Pakistan would be facilitated.

He said that Kartarpur Corridor project had no link with the tensions between Pakistan and India, though the Pakistanis were standing with Kashmiris at this hour of distress. Pakistan has highlighted Kashmir issue at international level, he said, adding that Kashmiris would definitely get freedom from Indian occupation.

Punjab CM Salman Buzdar has said that Kartarpur Corridor is ‘historic gift of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sikhs’, a handout said on Thursday.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of Sikh community living in India and other parts of world and such a step earns honour for Pakistan,” Buzdar said while talking to public reps in Punjab House Islamabad.

“In fact, the whole world is unable to present such an example of protection of religious places of minorities, he added and said that this step will help to promote peace, brotherhood and affection.”

He continued: “This step will help to promote peace, brotherhood and affection.” While talking about the prevailing political situation including the march, chief minister maintained that political differences are always settled through dialogue and no agitation tactics should be adopted which may result in creating difficulties for the citizens. Pakistan’s international image has been affected due to the march.

The political differences should not reach to such a point to damage the nation’s integrity and honour and give an opportunity to the opponents to criticize Pakistan, he added.

There is a need to promote mutual understanding and coordination for economic stabilization and the political leaders should show statesmanship keeping in view the prevailing geographical situation and the ensuing challenges. It is sanguine that Prime Minister Imran Khan is working day and night to transform Pakistan as an important economic power in the world, concluded the chief minister.