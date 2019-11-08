e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Friday | November 08, 2019
e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
5:22 PM | November 08, 2019
Government admits to 'dangerous' polio virus outbreak after Guardian article
3:32 PM | November 08, 2019
Iran reportedly downs drone over southern port in Persian Gulf
2:32 PM | November 08, 2019
NATO makes clear it won't agree to missile moratorium in Europe
2:00 PM | November 08, 2019
Constitution allows to pass ordinances, says Pervaiz Khattak
12:39 PM | November 08, 2019
Interior ministry likely to remove Nawaz Sharif's name from ECL
11:42 AM | November 08, 2019
Merkel slams Macron for calling NATO 'brain dead'
11:14 AM | November 08, 2019
Maryam says Nawaz Sharif should go abroad for treatment
10:50 AM | November 08, 2019
Met office predicts dry weather in most parts of country
9:51 AM | November 08, 2019
Europe builds new 'Berlin walls' against migrants
8:27 AM | November 08, 2019
Yemeni President, southern separatist leader commit to implementing peace deal
11:37 PM | November 07, 2019
PM's resignation must be on the table, demands Maulana Fazlur Rehman
11:20 PM | November 07, 2019
Profitability up by 8% for Emirates Group
9:55 PM | November 07, 2019
Man dies of heart attack during flight from Sialkot to London
8:47 PM | November 07, 2019
Ishaq Dar's property to be auctioned off, court rules
7:02 PM | November 07, 2019
Billboards praising PM Khan, Indian minister taken down in Amritsar
5:46 PM | November 07, 2019
PM Khan's visa-free Kartarpur overruled, passports a 'must'
4:50 PM | November 07, 2019
Autopsy confirms Hindu medical student was raped and murdered
3:30 PM | November 07, 2019
Iran has effective military advantage over US, allies in Mideast, new report claims
2:26 PM | November 07, 2019
COAS Bajwa holds meeting with NATO DGIMS: ISPR
1:35 PM | November 07, 2019
PM Khan to hold PTI parliamentary party meeting today
Cartoon
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
November 04, 2019
cartoon
November 01, 2019
CARTOON
October 07, 2019
CARTOON
October 04, 2019
Cartoon
Top Stories
5:22 PM | November 08, 2019
Government admits to 'dangerous' polio virus outbreak after Guardian article
12:39 PM | November 08, 2019
Interior ministry likely to remove Nawaz Sharif's name from ECL
12:35 PM | November 06, 2019
PM Khan directs chairman CDA chairman to facilitate sit-in participants
11:37 AM | November 06, 2019
Fawad Ch says Modi's next target will be Indus Water Treaty
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus