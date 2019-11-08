Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday directed local government department and police to make necessary arrangements, including repair of roads, improvement of sewerage system, supply of smooth water and foolproof security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) programmes.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of Ulema of different schools of thought here at CM House. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Special Assistants to CM Rashid Rabbani and Waqar Mehdi, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, MD Water Board Asadullah Khan and other concerned officers.

Additional IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon said that he and his SSPs have held a number of meetings with Ulema and took them into confidence about the security arrangements being made for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) programme and processions. He added that it was a mega event for which foolproof security arrangements have been made.

The clerics said that the frequent and prolonged power outages have caused serious problems in holding Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) related programme smoothly.

The chief minister directed K-Electric authorities through chief secretary not to resort to loadshedding up to 12 Rabiul Awal. He added that where K-Electric cables have faults those must be fixed.

The chief minister said that the mosques, buildings and important institutions were illuminated to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi, therefore smooth and uninterrupted power supply must be ensured, he directed the KE.

The issues of craters in roads, overflowing gutters, and smooth supply of water were raised in the meeting for which the chief minister directed the local government minister to resolve the issues. Nasir added that he was in touch with Ulemas and he has held a number of meetings with them. Minister Local Government said that he was in touch with Ulema not only in Karachi but all over Sindh for making best arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) celebrations.

On the pointation of Ulema, the chief minister directed Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar to ensure proper fixation, repair and maintenance of street lights. He added that in these days the street lights must be in order switched on in time.

Mayor Karachi said that he was doing patch work of different roads and have also visited different areas of the city so that all the issues could be resolved.

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Managing Director told the meeting that he had repaired sunk gutter line at Club Road and on the instructions of the chief minister he had suctioned the sewerage water the gutters had over flown on the roads. Now the area is clear and gutters are flowing smoothly, he said.

Murad directed Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority to lift trash and garbage from the route of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) procession.

The ulema who attended the meeting include Haji Hanif Tayab, Allama Shah Abdul Qadri, Maulana Akbar Dars, Owais Noorani, Sarwat Aijaz Qadri, Siddiquie Rathore, Dr Kokab Noorani, Sufi Mohammad Husain, Allama Kamran Qadri, Yahya Attari, Syd Mohammad Ali Shah, Syed Shah Siraj-ul-Haq Qadri, Maulana Abid Ali, Mohammad Atif Blue, Maulana Ferozeuddin Rehmani, Bilal Saleem Qadri and Syed Masroor Hashmi and fahim Shaikh.

On the instructions of the chief minister, the chief secretary set up a complaint cell at his office with Tel Nos 021-35850130, 35856130 where complaints could be registered.