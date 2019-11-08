Share:

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi has announced to form local market committees in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Speaking at a ceremony at LCCI on Thursday, he said the proposed committees would monitor and prepare recommendations for development of markets. LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, former President Muhammad Ali Mian, Executive Committee Members and leaders of market associations also spoke on the occasion. The Commissioner said that markets would be restored in their true shape under public-private partnership. He said that issue of industrial zoning would be resolved soon. He said that Lahore City was divided within various agencies including walled city, WASA, LDA etc. “I am focusing inter-agencies coordination”, he said and added that serious efforts were being made to resolve the parking issue. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh called for construction of new parking plazas around the city markets to get rid of the traffic issues. He said that proposed parking plazas should be built on public-private partnership while rotary parking could also be opted where sufficient space is not available.