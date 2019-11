Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United Nations Information Centre, Accra, Ghana, organised the launch of Global Sustainable Development Report 2019, entitled “The Future is Now: Science for Achieving Sustainable Development”. On a special invitation from Dr Eugene Owusu, Special Advisor to the President of Ghana on the SDGs, COMSATS’ delegation attended the event being held in the country holding its chair, with the president of Ghana as its chairperson.