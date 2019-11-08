LAHORE       -     A special court on Thursday issued notices to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and others for November 9 on a bail petition, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case against him. Duty Judge Khalid Bashir heard the bail plea of the PML-N leader. The counsel for Rana Sana submitted that his client was roped in a baseless case. The FIR was registered with a delay, wherein initially, it was claimed that 21-kg heroin was recovered, but later it was shown as 15-kg, he added and pleaded the court to grant bail to his client. The court issued notices to the ANF and others for November 9 and sought their reply. It was the second bail petition, filed by Rana Sana in the case. Earlier, the duty judge had dismissed his bail plea on September 20.

