ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the government’s commitment to fully utilize the state owned properties for the welfare of masses.

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday in connection with the use of state land in Punjab for welfare purposes, the Prime Minister said that the income to be generated from the dead assets will be used to speed up the economic activity and creation of job opportunities.

The Prime Minister directed the Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation to expedite efforts for the early disposal of cases pertaining to its properties.

Meanwhile, while chairing the meeting regarding price control and availability of daily use items, the Prime Minister said that the government is making allout efforts to ensure surplus availability of daily use commodities. He said that it is our responsibility to ensure availability of food items in market and to control its prices so that people with less income can run their houses easily.

He said that it is the state’s responsibility to ensure that no one goes hungry.

Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed the meeting regarding steps taken to facilitate the underprivileged segments of the society.

APP adds: Prime Minster Imran Khan Thursday said the government was planning to provide low-cost electricity to South Punjab, besides executing solar power projects in the area.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the PTI MNAs from Dera Ghazi Khan, said the incumbent government had placed South Punjab high in the government’s policies as the areas had been facing neglect during the previous governments.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Housing Muhammad Shabbir Ali, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Gondal, and MNAs Makhdoom Basit Bukhari, Amir Talal Gopang, Niaz Ahmed Jhakar, Khwaja Sheraz Mehmood, Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khosa, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak, Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari and Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar.

The prime minister told the parliamentarians that the government was paying special focus on the construction of farm-to-market roads for the benefit of small farmers. He resolved that the government would provide maximum relief to the people of South Punjab.

The meeting also discussed the uplift projects for DG Khan and other South Punjab areas and the problems being faced by the people.

MEETING ON PRICES

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed for giving final touches to the proposals to provide essential items at the Utility Stores at lower price so that relief could be provided to the people.

Chairing a meeting about availability of essential items in abundance and reduction in the prices, the prime minister said it was the prime responsibility of the government to ensure, not only availability of essential items in abundance but their prices should also be checked.

He said it was responsibility of the state to ensure that no person had to go to bed hungry, adding the government was making all possible efforts to fulfill this responsibility. Various proposals were presented in the meeting about abundant availability of daily-use essential items like flour, ghee, sugar, pulses and rice as well as to bring their prices down.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar presented various proposals regarding provision of essential items to low-income and downtrodden people under the Ehsaas Programme.

Chairman Utility Stores Corporation Zulkarnain presented proposals about network of the utility stores in the country and bringing reduction in prices of essential items. He said the utility stores had 4000 outlets throughout the country which could play vital role in availability of essential items in abundance and to bring reduction in its prices.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed proposed that besides 4,000 outlets of utility stores, officers of the Pakistan Post in far-flung areas of the country could also be utilized for this purpose.

The meeting was attended by Murad Saeed, Sania Nishtar, Secretary Finance, Secretary Industries, Secretaries Communication, Chairman Utility Stores Corporation, CEO NITB, Syed Shahadat Ali Shah and senior officials.