Hafizabad - A villager of Thatha Jahad Amirewala died due to dog bite. According to villager, Iftikhar Ahmad was on way to his residence when a pye-dog bit him and received serious injuries as a result of which he was shifted to the hospital but he could not survive. Of late, dog bite incidents in the district have been increased and the civic authorities have miserably failed to cull them. Local citizens have called upon the authorities to launch vigorous campaign to eliminate pye-dogs which has become threats to human lives particularly in different chowks and slum areas during night.
Staff Reporter
November 08, 2019
