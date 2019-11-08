Share:

Hafizabad - A villager of Thatha Jahad Amire­wala died due to dog bite. Ac­cording to villager, Iftikhar Ahmad was on way to his resi­dence when a pye-dog bit him and received serious injuries as a result of which he was shifted to the hospital but he could not survive. Of late, dog bite inci­dents in the district have been increased and the civic authori­ties have miserably failed to cull them. Local citizens have called upon the authorities to launch vigorous campaign to eliminate pye-dogs which has become threats to human lives particu­larly in different chowks and slum areas during night.