ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt Gen. Muhammad Afzal, has said that the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority will be merged in NDMA by December 31. While briefing ERRA Board members on the subsuming of ERRA into NDMA here on Thursday, he said that ERRA will be subsumed except for the financial matter which will be finalized by the end of budget year. He said that in the light of Federal Cabinet’s decision the process of subsuming of ERRA into NDMA is already under process which will be completed by the end of this year.