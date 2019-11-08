Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday assured the small growers which called on him that he would discuss their issues with the Prime Minister.

In a meeting with a delegation of small growers which called on him, the Governor said that the federal government was paying special attention to the production of cotton, sugarcane, rice and wheat.

Ismail said that procurment of sugarcane at official rates and ensuring timely crushing was an important need of the hour.

During the meeting the growers briefed the Governor about their issues. They said that the sale was being done at a lower price than the fixed price of sugarcane.

The delegation also apprised Governor Sindh of delay in sugarcane crushing, non-availability of Bardana and other issues. They requested that subsidy be provided to the growers in the electricity tariff. The growers thanked Sindh Governor and added that first ever the small growers were being heard by the Governor.

The delegation requested Governor Sindh that the federal government should instruct the Cane Commissioner to ensure that the mills operate on time and to ensure the sale at a fixed rate.

Later, a delegation of Flour Mills Association also met the Governor. Ismail told them that every possible step would be taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat in the province. He said that the present government was trying to provide full relief to the people. Governor Sindh further said that he will talk to Prime Minister for immediate resolution to the problems of flour mills owners.