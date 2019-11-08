Share:

SIALKOT - A Daska based journalist and his cameraman were beaten by the owners and employees of a local flour mill in Daska.

According to the FIR, Rana Ghulam Mustafa, a reporter of ARY News Channel, and cameraman Irfan went to the said rice mills in Daska for getting the version of the millers regarding the shortage of the flour in Daska.

After seeing the journalist, mills’ owner Abdul Rasheed became infuriated and called some employees in his office. Later, the accused locked the journalist and his cameraman in the office and thrashed them. The journalist made an emergency call to the local police for help. The accused also broke the camera and mobile phones of the journalist and kept them hostaged there for an hour besides threatening them with dire consequences.

Later, a police team reached there and rescued the journalist and cameraman.

On the report of victim journalist, the Daska City police have registered a case ( No. 852/2019)against accused under sections 34, 342, 427 and 506 PPC, with no arrest, in this regard. Local journalists have expressed grave concern over this incident, demanding early arrest of the accused...#

Suicide

A married woman committed suicide at Kamalia on Thursday. Police said deceased Azra Bibi, 30, wife of Muhammad Waris of Khurshid Abad locality, took poison after quarreling with her in-laws over some domestic issue.

When her husband knew he shifted her to Kamalia tehsel headquarter hospital but she expired at there after few hours.