LAHORE - Punjab Seed Corporation has made more than Rs 2 crore (20 million) profit from seed sales in the last financial year which is proof of its performance. This year also, Punjab Seed Corporation will provide more than 2 lakh (0.2 million) of the approved varieties of wheat to the farmers.

This was stated by Minister for Agriculture Punjab Malik Naman Ahmed Langrial while chairing 116th meeting of the Board of Directors of Punjab Seed Corporation. The meeting was attended by Dr Ghazanfar Ali, Managing Director Punjab Seed Corporation, Member P&D Dr Arif, Member Finance Ch Abdul Ghafoor, Deputy Managing Director, Director Admin Rana Rafat, Director Finance Tariq Mehmood, Director Marketing Malik Ilyas, Director and Advisor Minister for Agriculture Shahid Qadir.

On this occasion, the agriculture minister was given a detailed briefing on the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting. The agriculture minister was also informed about the pace of construction of the new building of Punjab Seed Corporation. Agriculture Minister Langrial said that the desired results could not be achieved without providing the best environment to the employees, therefore the construction of the state of the art building is inevitable. Vegetables, fodder seeds will play their best role in introducing new seeds. We will also encourage agricultural scientists at all levels so that farmers can get high quality seeds at affordable prices.

He said that Punjab Seed Corporation has the role of leader in the seed industry which is providing farmers with certified quality seeds at affordable rates as compared to the national and local seed companies and this is the dream of the present government of Punjab.

Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial said that the mission of the present government is to raise the standard of living of the farmers of Punjab for which efforts are being made.

The agriculture minister directed that the construction of the building be started as soon as possible and that it should be completed in a timely manner as per the modern requirements.