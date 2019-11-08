Share:

ISLAMABAD - Leather Manufactures exports from the country during first quarter of current financial year grew by 10.41 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-September 2019, Leather Manufactures worth $131,407 million was exported as compared to the exports of $119,018 million of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Garments increased by 11.48%, about 322 TH.DOZ of Leather Garments valuing $75,107 million exported as compared to the 234 TH.DOZ worth $67,375 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, 1,438 TH.DOZ of Leather Gloves worth $53,669 million were also exported in first quarter of current financial year as compared to the exports of 1,287 TH.DOZ valuing $49,142 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Other Leather Manufactures exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 5.20%.

Other Leather Manufactures worth $2,631 million was exported as compared to the exports of $2,501 million of same period of last year.