I understand the Modi Trump Howdy in Houston attracted a lot many Indians – though not as many as anticipated. And there was also a sizeable crowd of protesters as well there.

Anyway I am sort of surprised that the Indian Diaspora living in the USA and exposed to higher values of freedom and human rights there had come to hear Modi – Modi the butcher of Gujrat 2000 Muslims, the raciest of the worst order after Hitler promoting Saffronism and Hinduvata through the RSS and killing Muslims and the minorities without impunity at leisure, the fascist of Kashmir where he has created the largest jail in the world by clamping an unending Curfew ( today being 52nd day) on nearly 10 million innocent, men, women, old and sick Kashmiris and young school going children and depriving them of any contact with the outside world by denying them all forms of communications, landline phones, Cell phones, Internet, WhatsApp, Face Book, Tweeter, Newspapers, Ra! dio and TV anything etal. The Kashmiris short of food and critically of medicines are totally cut off from the rest of the world in the so called largest democracy of the world. How can the Indians residing in America tolerate such a person is beyond me?!!!

COL. RIAZ JAFRI (RETD),

Rawalpindi.