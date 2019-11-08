Share:

The final post mortem report of Nimrita, a student who was found dead in her hostel in Larkana, suggests that she was sexually assaulted and died due to asphyxiation. The initial speculation made by the police and university administration was that she had committed suicide but no evidence confirmed the idea. Sexual assault and murder are quite prevalent in Pakistan and the murder of Nimrita reaffirms this fact. Nimrita’s brother Dr Vishal, a medical consultant at Dow Medical College in Karachi, had told the media that the marks around her neck suggested that she had not committed suicide. He had further claimed that the marks on her neck looked like those made by cable wires, while the wounds on her arms suggested that someone was holding her down.

Now that the reason for her death has been affirmed, it is imperative that the government takes action. They should question the security provided by the university to the students residing in the hostel. A steady investigation should also be launched to find the culprits behind the act and penalise them in order to set a precedent. It is even more important to safeguard the minorities of this country due to the prevalent bias against them, which undermines their safety.

The judicial inquiry was also made on the request of Nimrita’s brother, whereas, the judge at the Sindh High Court (SHC) was reluctant to initiate the inquiry due to a lack of fulfillment of bureaucratic norms. In cases of assault, the government should urge law enforcement agencies to be more responsive and initiate an investigation as soon as possible. At the same time, the courts should also be vigilant to provide any support they can in order to assist in the matter.