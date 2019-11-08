Share:

Noor Pur Thal - Khushab Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Jabeen and District Police Officer Rana Shoaib Mehmood held an open court at Noor Pur Thal. A large number of people turned up with a host of complaints. On the occasion, both the DC and DPO listened to the complaints of the masses and issued on the spot orders for resolution of the problems. Speaking to the audience ,both the officers said that it is their bounden duty to ensure solution to the problems and difficulties of the masses at their doorsteps.

They claimed that open courts would help maintain good governance . They further said that they had decided to hold open courts in far-flung areas with a view to facilitate elderly , poor and those citizens who could not reach their offices due to different reasons. Madam Mussarat Jabeen and Rana Shoaib Mehmood said that the government wants to resolve public’s problems at their doorsteps and open courts have been launched for this purpose.