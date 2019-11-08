Share:

UNITED NATIONS - Pakistan has warned that arbitrary cuts in peacekeeping funding risk diminishing effectiveness of UN’s flagship operations and jeopardizing the safety of peacekeepers.

“Our objective should be to enhance capabilities. This cannot be achieved by reducing resources for peacekeeping,” Aamir Khan, Pakistan’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, told the General Assembly’s Fourth Committee, which deals with special political and decolonization matters.

“Providing less but expecting more is not a workable model for any enterprise,” he went on to say in the course of the committee’s comprehensive review of the UN peacekeeping operations, in which Pakistan is a leading participant.

Noting that the past years have seen an enhanced focus on performance and accountability in peacekeeping, the Pakistani delegate said although expectations for peacekeeping had risen, so the efforts to reduce the resources for those activities.

Khan said that as one of the largest and most consistent troop-contributing countries for almost six decades, Pakistan had contributed more than 200,000 troops who had served in 46 missions with honour, professionalism and distinction, with 156 of its bravest making the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of peace. He said Pakistan had also met the United Nations’ targets on female participation.

“Pakistan co-hosts one of the UN’s earliest missions -- the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) -- which continues to monitor the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. We greatly value its vital role in maintaining peace and security in our region,” Khan said, and added, “Whereas Pakistan supports a data-based performance assessment system, peacekeeping begins with mandates and resourcing formulated at the United Nations.”

He cautioned that complicated mechanisms in the deployment of peacekeepers would lead to less effectiveness. “Furthermore, providing medical facilities must be the top priority when planning and resourcing a mission,” he asserted.