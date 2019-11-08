Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Hospitality Show will be held at Expo Centre Karachi from 3rd to 5th December.

The exhibition will provide a unique opportunity for promoting domestic tourism in Pakistan,” said Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Commissioner Karachi, while chairing a media briefing held by Badar Expo at a local hotel in Karachi.

The commissioner expressed his delight at the initiative taken by Badar Expo and emphasized the importance of events such as PHS that work for a national cause.

He spoke of several projects that are underway in the city which will not only boost foreigners to pay a visit but also increase domestic tourism.

Earlier in his briefing to a large gathering of media Zohair Naseer, MD Badar Expo Solutions, stated “we are organizing the premiere edition of Pakistan Hospitality Show with the aim to bring together all the major stakeholder associations and businesses in the hospitality sector such as Travel, Hotel, Food and etc onto one exhibition platform.”