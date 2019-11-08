Share:

ISLAMABAD - The two-day 49th Annual General Meeting of World Squash Federation (WSF) was held at Cape Town, which was presided over by WSF President Jacque Fontaine, which was attended by delegates from 24 member nations. CEO PSA Alex Gough was also present during the meeting. Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Senior Vice President Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood represented the country. The matters related to development of the game throughout the world were discussed in detail. The PSF official briefed the PSA CEO about the improved security situation in Pakistan. He further stressed for security fee-free PSA events in Pakistan. Alex, in response, assured that the PSA Board will review the decision for future as well. Talking to The Nation from Cape Town, Aamir said: “It is expected that this decision by the PSA would help the PSF in bringing more sponsors for hosting more international tournaments in Pakistan in future. I also had another detailed meeting with the WSF President regarding allocation of World Junior Championship 2022 to Pakistan and briefed him about Pakistan’s peaceful state for the past several years. “I also requested him to promote Pakistan so that more international junior championships should be conducted in the country. The WSF chief assured his all-out support and lauded Pakistan’s contribution for international squash. I am hopeful that Pakistan squash lovers will hear more good news soon,” Aamir concluded.