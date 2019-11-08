Share:

Since a long time it has been observed that pay and pension of the serving employees is increased almost at the same rate at the end of the financial year while in the Federal Budget. This is injustice with the pensioners. The salary of serving employees is increased twice in the year i.e. 1st of July at the time revision of pay scale and 1st of December in the shape of annual increment, whereas the pensioners are deprived of from this facility. The increase in the pension is a hard punch concealed in a velvet glove delivered below the belt.

The last year of the pensioner is a golden period of their service when they enjoy the benefit of double salary in the shape of encashment of their LPR and monthly salary their down fall starts with the last working day of the service. After retirement most of the pensioners have two sources of income one from pension and other from their investment in the shape of profit. The purchasing power of the pensioners reduces day by day due to hike in the prices of the essential commodities and because of continued sinking of the value of the rupee.

The honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan is requested to look into it and issue necessary direction to the Ministry of Finance to resolve the grievances of the pensioners. The pension increase should have been double the relief granted to the serving employee while in the Federal Budget as well as in the provincial budget. The serving employee enjoys the benefit of revision of pay scale and after re fixation of their pay they are also granted ad hoc relief on the revised pay. This injustice should have been done away once for all by granting double increase to the pensioners as compared to the serving employee. This is the voice of the pensioners of all over Pakistan and pensioners are seeking for justice in the name of justice.

M.ASLAM AWAN,

Rawalpindi.