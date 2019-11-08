Share:

Hafizabad/Gujranwala - Amidst police claims, a trader of Jalalpur Bhattian was deprived of cell phones and LCDs while two other villagers lost their bikes at two different places.

According to police source, unidentified burglars broken into the shop of Parvaiz Akhtar in Sadoki Bazar Jalalpur Bhattian and made off with cell phones and LCDs worth Rs. one lakh.

Gul Nawaz son of Nasrullah of Kolo Tarar has parked is bike HZK-7336 in the compound of Muhafiz Police office located in the old city police station premises on the busiest Jalalpur road and after some time when he returned from the office he found his bike was lifted away by unidentified accused.

Similarly, Munir Hussain son of Nazir Hussain of Kot Chian has locked his bike No. 8031 in his cattle shed from where unidentified thieves lifted away the bike. The police have registered cases but so far failed to trace any of the accused.

Addressing a khuli kachehri, Regional Incharge and Advisor of Federal Ombudsman Shahid Latif Khan has called upon the masses to submit their complaints against any federal department in the regional officer directly without associating any lawyer and get relief promptly.

532 involved in cases held

He said that Federal Ombudsman Tahir Shahbaz has directed the regional incharges to hold khuli Kachehris in remote areas in order to provide justice to the aggrieved persons at their doorsteps. He received 17 complaints against sui gas, WAPDA and other departments and provided relief to ten complainants on-the-spot while the remaining cases would be decided on the next hearing.

Likewise, the district police claimed to have arrested 532 criminals including thieves, burglars, robbers, dacoits, bike snatchers etc. and have recovered stolen articles worth Rs. 44,08,000/- from them during October. Those arrested included 82 proclaimed offenders and 86 court deserters during the month. The police also recovered 3 Kalashnikovs, 3 riffles, 6 short guns, 27 pistols and 165 rounds of ammunition. The police also claimed to have arrested 41 drug peddlers and have seized 3000 grams heroin, 11,000 grams chars and 310 litres liquor from them. Beside, the police have also smashed three working stills and seized 158 litres lahn (raw liquor) from the accused. In Gujranwala, citizens deprived of cash, gold ornaments, cell phones, vehicles and other valuables in 22 hits here on Tuesday.

In Baghbanpura police station limit armed men intercepted Hassan and looted Rs100 thousand on gun point, in cantt area robbers snatched Rs. 15 thousands and cell phone from Naseem Akhter, Yawar was also deprived of Rs. 185 thousands in this area, in Kotwali area bandits snatched Rs60 thousands from Pervez, in Satellite town police station limit Abdul Rehman was deprived of Rs147,000 at gunpoint, Sarwar was also deprived of Rs112,000 and gold ornaments in Satellite Town area, In Nowshera Virka dacoits snatched Rs.300 thousands and two cell phones from Zahid, in cantt area Sheikh Naeem was intercepted by dacoits and deprived of Rs100,000and cellphone, Haroon was deprived of Rs67,000 and cellphone in Qilla Didar Singh area.

, in Sadar Gujranwala police station limit bandits snatched Rs12,000 and motorycle Riksha from Muhammad Khalid, in Baghbanpura area armed men snatched Rs60,000 from Irshad, in Garjakh two armed men intercepted Hassan and snatched Rs5,000, two cellphones and motorcycle on gun point, in Sabzi Mandi police station limit Naeem was deprived of Rs10,000, two cellphones, in Kot Ladha dacoits snatched Rs52,000, gold ornaments and cell phone from Iftikhar, three dacoits looted Rs27,000, motorcycle and cell phone from Arshad in Sadr Gujranwala area, in civil lines police station limit Habib was deprived of Rs60,000 at gunpoint.

In theft incidents Mehran car of Arif while motorcycles of Abbas, Saqlain, Zain, Naeem, Noman and Shahid were stolen from different parts of the city. Police have registered the cases.