LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer Liaquat Ali Malik Thursday said a comprehensive traffic management plan would be implemented for the second phase of Raiwind congregation. “More than 900 officials – 11 DSPs, 53 inspectors, 110 patrolling officers and 800 wardens – will manage traffic on the three-day event. “The traffic squads would work round the clock under the supervision of SP Asif Siddique and SP Hammad Raza Qureshi. The drivers will be allowed to park their vehicles only at the designated areas, the CTO said. According to the traffic management plan, vehicles coming from Gujranwala GT Road will be diverted to Thokar Niaz Baig through Kala Shah Kako Interchange Motorway. Those vehicles, which will arrive at Shahdara from Gujranwala GT Road, will be sent through Kazalbash Chowk towards Raiwind Ijtimah via Khayaban Chowk. Participants coming from Faisalabad via Sheikhupura will be sent to Thokar Niaz Baig via Pir Babar Shah Chowk Sheikhupura. Those participants who will arrive at Shera Kot will be sent through motorway and they will not be allowed to go towards Chowk Yateem Khana. Those vehicles will be diverted from Kazalbash Chowk towards Pajian Chowk and from Pajian Chowk to towards Rohi Nala. The vehicles coming from Okara will be sent towards Raiwind Ijtimah from Rohi Nala with the cooperation of the motorway police. More than 2,000 police along with three SPs and 12 DSPs will perform security duties during the three-day Tableeghi Ijtima. DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan on Thursday said that all out efforts are being made to ensure foolproof security for the participants of this event in coordination with different departments including the city district government.