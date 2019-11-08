Share:

KARACHI - Sindh’s Secretary Information Ahmed Bakhsh Narejo has said the efforts were being made to implement the advertising policy to ensure transparency in the release of advertisements and due share and protection to smaller and regular publications. He informed this to the members of the Sindh Committee of the APNS during its meeting. The meeting of Sindh Committee was presided over by the Chairman, Javed Mehr Shamsi. Narejo said the Sindh Information Department was working on automation and computerization of the release of advertisements, billing and payment process.

He also agreed to the suggestion of Sindh Committee members that the liabilities of payment of budgeted accounts as well as short payments will be cleared in three months. The members suggested that the release of advertisements to combined publications be stopped so that other genuine publications could be accommodated.

He assured the members that the Sindh Information would take up the matter of tax deduction by AG Sindh on account of Sales Tax despite exemption by Sindh Government with the concerned authorities for refund of such unauthorised deductions.

The members present apprised the Secretary Information, DG Information and Director Advertisements on the problems faced by the member publications based in Sindh. The Committee unanimously offered Sindh Government that the member publications of the province will publish the supplement released by Sindh Information for awareness on Dengue fever on discounted rates without charges of color premium as a public service. The Secretary Information appreciated the gesture and assured that the Sindh Information would solve the issues confronted by the newspaper industry in Sindh.

Khushnood Ali Khan, Chairman, Punjab Committee specially attended the meeting. The other attendees include: Javed Mehr Shamsi, Chairman, Younus Mehr, Vice Chairman, Shahab Zuberi, Finance Secretary, Hasan Akbar (Daily Dawn), Bilal Farooqi (Daily Aghaz), Rafiq Ahmed Pirzada (Daily Pak Sindh), Najamuddin Sheikh (Daily Deyanat), Nasir Dad Baloch (Daily Sindh Sujaag), Ali Bin Younus (Daily Beopar), Zahida Abbasi (Daily Nau Sijj), Faisal Shahjehan (Daily Jiddat, Karachi), Mangal Das Arwani (Daily Hilal-e-Pakistan), Mumtaz Ali Phulpoto (Daily Awami Parchar), Syed Akbar Tahir (Daily Jasarat), Nasrullah Jamali (Daily Sindh), Mukhtar Ahmed Aqil (Daily Farz), Iqbal Hussain Tunio (Daily Jang), Haseena Jatoi (Daily Moomal) and Mansoor Korai (Daily Waka).