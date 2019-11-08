Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that smog ‘came from India’. “Sudden surge in smog intensity in Lahore and its suburbs was because of crop burning in Indian border area besides change in the direction of wind,” the CM explained. In a statement, he said the situation was much-better after recent rain.

CM Buzdar said: “I monitored smog situation till night and announced closure of schools so that children could be saved from smog hazards. The environment and other concerned departments including administration should ensure the implementation on the plan formulated to cope with smog in letter and spirit and negligence will not be tolerated in this regard.

The CM while issuing instruction to speed up the ongoing campaign against industries, vehicles and brick-kilns involved in spreading pollution said that strict legal action should be taken against the responsible persons. He further directed to run awareness campaign for informing the people about the preventive measures to protect themselves from smog.