LOS ANGELES GN - Taylor Swift is set to perform at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball.

The US pop superstar is the final act confirmed for the festive extravaganza, joining a line-up boasting Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, Mabel and The Script on Sunday, December 8 at The O2 in London.

Plus Sigala, Anne-Marie, Tom Walker, Dutch DJ Sam Feldt and ‘Sorry’ hitmaker Joel Corry.

The last time the ‘You Need To Calm Down’ hitmaker played this side of the pond was on her ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ in summer 2018. Harry Styles and Stormzy were just confirmed for the first night of CJBB on Saturday, December 7. The former One Direction star and ‘Vossi Bop’ rapper are joined on the star-studded bill by Harry’s old bandmate Liam Payne, plus Rita Ora, Jax Jones and Ava Max, Jonas Blue, rapper-of-the-moment Aitch, pop star Lauv, rap duo Young T &Bugsey, and ‘Ride It’ hitmaker Regard. Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: ‘’Some of the hottest stars on the planet will take to the stage at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball this Christmas and it promises to be a spectacular weekend of world class performances.

‘’We’re putting the finishing touches to what will be an incredible show and we can’t wait to welcome Capital listeners and our star-studded line-up to join us at the UK’s biggest Christmas party next month!’’