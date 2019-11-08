Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJPK) Abdullah Hamid Gul has urged the prime minister to consider JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s demands to end deadlock.

He made these remarks in his detailed meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence here the other day where both the leaders discussed post Azadi March situation and its implications.

Abdullah Gul suggested that the government should include people for talks with Maulana who know the JUI-F chief. He went on to mention that the government should revisit its political tone while addressing the Azadi March.

“Maulana is my elder and I have a respectful relationship with him. I have met the JUI-F chief not as a government spokesman,” he noted. State institutions, he said, are responsible for the security of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Fazl said “The charter of demand of my party is one point agenda of the masses and no compromise would b made on it.” Maulana Fazl said “I have not come to save my politics rather the state.”