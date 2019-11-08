Share:

Rawalpindi - Two local politicians-cum-traders were killed in a targeted attack launched by three unknown assailants in Koyla Centre, Saddar, informed sources on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Mehmood Hussain alias Guddu, belonging to PML-N, and Muhammad Musa Tahir Butt aka Tahiri, PPP local leader, whose dead bodies were moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy.

Police registered a murder case against the three killers, who managed to escape from the scene, they said.

According to sources, a citizen Yamoon Hussain lodged a complaint with Police Station Cannt stating his brother Haji Mehmood Hussain Guddu along with his friend Muhammad Musa Tahir Butt were present in a street while he (applicant) was standing outside his chicken shop when three unidentified assailants appeared from somewhere. He mentioned an assailant whipped out his pistol and opened firing on Mehmood and Tahir. He said the duo fell on ground after sustaining bullet injuries.

In the meanwhile, two other assailants moved forward with having guns into their hands and fired into heads of the two injured men and fled into nearby streets. In result, the both men died on the spot, he said. He requested police to register a case against the killers and to arrest them.

Police registered a case against unknown killers and began investigation, sources said. They said the incident of double murder spread in the city like jungle fire as SP Potohar Division Syed Ali along with heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and recorded statements of eyewitnesses and collected evidences as part of their investigation.

“The real motive behind the double murder was not known yet. However, police are trying to trace the fleeing killers,” said Station House Officer PS Cantt Ahsan Kiyani while talking to The Nation on phone. He said police have also obtained CCTV footage from surrounding areas besides conducting geo-fencing at the crime scene.

On the other hand, Anjuman Tajran Cantt General Secretary Zafar Qadri condemned the brutal armed attack against two traders and demanded the City Police Officer Faisal Rana to arrest the killers immediately. “We are giving two-day deadline to police for nabbing the killers after we will observe complete shutter down strike and stage protests on roads,” he said.