SIALKOT - Widespread heavy rain made the weather cold here on Thursday. The cold winds also blew continuously which dropped the mercury 16 degrees Celsius. Heavy rain today lashed out the entire Sialkot region here. Rain began early in this morning which remained continued intermittently the whole day with the loud thunder of the dark clouds today. All the urban and rural low-lying areas were inundated. All the main and inter-city roads presented a stream and lake like views during this torrential rain in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Zafarwal and surrounding areas here today. It remained dark cloudy with the loud thunder of the clouds. Rain badly paralyzed the civic life.