Hafizabad - A young woman and her infant daughter were killed on-the-spot while her husband and another were seriously injured when a tractor-trolley hit their bike near Chak Mauloo. According to rescue source, clerk of DC office Mehr Imdadullah along with his wife Saima, 18-month-old daughter Iqra and niece was on way to Hafizabad on the bike. Near Chak Mauloo, a recklessly driven tractor-trolley hit the bike as a result of which Saima and Iqra died on-the-spot while Imdadullah and his niece were seriously injured and were shifted to the Trauma Centre in critical condition. The tractor driver sped away after the mishap.