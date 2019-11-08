Share:

ISLAMABAD - Peshawar Zalmi has announced ‘Kaliwal Zalmi League’, tapeball cricket event in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially for villages to celebrate the conduct of entire PSL-5 in Pakistan.

Before PSL, youngsters in KP and Peshawar will unite to play renowned tapeball cricket and take PSL fever to another level. Under the banner of the Zalmi Force Programme, 272 teams and thousands of youngsters from the 34 districts of KP will be seen in action in ‘Kaliwal Zalmi League’.

The Kaliwal (meaning rural and public) Cricket League aims to increase cricket fever in KP youth before the PSL-5 season starts. The league will celebrate the cricket festival in urban and rural areas of KP.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman, Javed Afridi, said: “The Kaliwal Zalmi Cricket League is the league of all cricket lovers and cricket fans in KP through which entire KP youth will come together to celebrate cricket especially the organisation of PSL in Pakistan.” The first phase of the league will begin on November 12. After the preliminary phase, the main round will be held in the first week of December.