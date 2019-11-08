Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman condemned the ‘police brutality and fascist tactics of Sindh Government’ against striking college professors and lecturers in Karachi

Sher Zaman also visited the camp of the protesting teachers where he came down hard on the Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for turning a ‘blind eye’ on the roughhouse tactics employed by Sindh Police and Sindh Government against striking college teachers that included women.

“Bilawal Zardari loves to label Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI-government as fascists but ignores the fascism of his own government in Sindh when it comes to handling any kind of protest, be it from nurses, teachers, university students or college lecturers and professors.”

He urged Bilawal to stop lecturing PTI on democracy, human rights and fascism and pay more attention to the poor state of affairs in Sindh, where his party was ruling for 11 consecutive years.

“Instead of fanning the flames of hatred against Prime Minister Imran Khan from top of Fazlur Rehman’s container at H9 Islamabad, Bilawal Zardari should resolve the issues of protesting college professors and lecturers in Karachi as soon as possible.”

Sher Zaman assured PTI’s support to the teachers’ ‘legitimate demands’ for implementation time-scale promotions promised to them by Sindh Government back in 2010. He also said that he would raise this matter both inside and outside the Sindh Assembly.