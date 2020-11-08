Share:

Peshawar - Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) conducted entrance test for admission in Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, Swat and Kohat campuses in various fields of allied health sciences programmes.

The test was held simultaneously in three centres of the province including Peshawar, Timergarah and Abbottabad. As many as 5350 students participated in the test. The results will be announced today (Sunday) by ETEA, which can be viewed on KMU’s website www.kmu.edu.pk and ETEA’s website www.etea.edu.pk.

According to details, 4070 students in Peshawar region, 430 in Hazara region and 850 students in Malakand region participated in the entrance test. Students and parents appreciated KMU and ETEA for making best arrangements for the test. They hoped that the process of providing all possible facilities to the students would also continue in future.

Meanwhile speaking about the test, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Vice Chancellor KMU, said that conducting ETEA test for admissions in KMU allied health sciences programmes was a major challenge.

He said that various fields of allied health sciences were the backbone of the health system so the meritorious and talented students coming forward on merit in these fields would not only improve the quality of medical education but it would also help improve the overall health delivery system.