The 59th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board will be held here on Monday at the National High Performance Centre.

A spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Sunday that some of the matters that will be discussed are:

Chairman PCB and CEO’s reports,update on Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s performance,approval of audited accounts for the financial year 2019-20,

update and recommendations of the Nomination Committee, Update on remaining four HBL PSL 2020 matches.

The PCB will announce outcomes of the meeting at its earliest convenience.