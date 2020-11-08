Share:

Azerbaijan and Armenia have attempted to strike ceasefire agreements three times since the Nagorno-Karabakh escalation in late September, but the fighting still continues, as the sides accuse each other of violating the truce.

According to Baku, clashes in Karabakh continued on Sunday morning. At the same time, the authorities in the self-proclaimed Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) said that Azerbaijani forces attacked Stepanakert overnight, as air emergency sirens sounded at least three times.

A military confrontation between Armenia and Azerbaijan along the contact line in the Nagorno-Karabakh region flared up on 27 September. Following the escalation, Yerevan declared martial law and - for the first time - general mobilisation, while partial mobilisation was introduced by Baku.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict broke out in the late 1980s, with the predominantly Armenian-populated autonomous region proclaiming independence from Azerbaijan in 1991. As a result, Baku and Yerevan waged a full-scale war between 1992 and 1994 that claimed the lives of around 40,000 troops and civilians from both sides.

A ceasefire was signed in 1994, and the conflict remained frozen, while the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic continues to be an unrecognised state.