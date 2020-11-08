Share:

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Sunday confirmed that an employee of a top Pakistani bank caught harassing a woman on video has been arrested and "issued letter of dismissal".

“Police raided his house. The culprit has turned his cell off and his hiding for the last three hours,” Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said in a tweet.

The bank employee identified as Usman Gohar has also been dismissed from his job by the bank and raids are being conducted to arrest him, he added in another Twitter post.

Faysal Bank confirmed that Gohar had been fired in a tweet.